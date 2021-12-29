After a year like no other, Colorado State University charged forward into 2021, working across the University to keep the pandemic in check. The result led to a return to some familiarity, as the community celebrated annual in-person traditions such as Homecoming and Fall Commencement.

Throughout the year, CSU remained stalwart in the face of COVID-19 in the pursuit of research, scholarship and social justice.

This is 2021 at Colorado State University, told through photos and video from the Social and Digital Media team and articles from SOURCE.

