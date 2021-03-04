CSU In Photos:
February 2021
published March 4, 2021
Founders Day. Frigid temperatures. A Super Bowl victory. These were just a few highlights of February at Colorado State University. Take a look back at the month in CSU in Photos.
Monfort Quad, Feb. 1, 2021
Progress continues on renovations to the College of Agricultural Sciences’ Shepardson Building, which will be renamed the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building. Construction crews are working on a radical remodel of the 1938 structure with a 41,000-square-foot expansion.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Morgan Library, Feb. 4, 2021
Students wear face coverings while studying in the William E. Morgan Library. The vast majority of people around the university are wearing face coverings, according to a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Tampa, Florida, Feb. 7, 2021
CSU alumnus Shaq Barrett, a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earned ring No. 2 as his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31–9 in Super Bowl LV.
Instagram post by CSU Social
The Oval, Feb. 11, 2021
Happy birthday! CSU sure looks good at 151 years old. CAM the Ram was on hand to take part in the Founders Day celebration. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social
Colorado State University, Feb. 15, 2021
CSU closed all operations due to sustained below-freezing temperatures. On Valentine’s Day, Fort Collins broke the coldest temperature record with a high of 2 degrees, according to the Coloradoan.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photos
Colorado State University, Feb. 22, 2021
CSU President Joyce McConnell discussed her Courageous Strategic Transformation plan. “Planning is just something you’re doing for some future date that may never come. Transformation is really major change, change you can see and feel. That’s what I want us to commit to and what I think CSU is ready for,” she said. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photos
Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2021
The U.S. Senate confirmed Tom Vilsack — the former governor of Iowa who served as strategic adviser of food and water initiatives at CSU Spur for the CSU System — for his second stint as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank sat down for a virtual conversation with Vilsack before his confirmation.
Video by CSU System