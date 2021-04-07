CSU In Photos:
March 2021
published April 8, 2021
A tiny house. Record snowfall. An NIT victory. And CAM the Ram in his favorite color. These were just a few highlights of March at Colorado State University. Take a look back at the month in CSU in Photos.
Salud Family Health Centers, March 2, 2021
Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes gets the first of two COVID-19 vaccination shots. Hughes, who meets the current age requirement for vaccination, was part of an effort organized by the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Alliance of Larimer County to raise awareness and support around COVID vaccinations. read more
Photo by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography
Nancy Richardson Design Center, March 6, 2021
CSU students representing eight different majors teamed up to research, design and construct a tiny house on wheels outside the Nancy Richardson Design Center. The project is part of IDEA 450 Design Thinking Collaborative, an interdisciplinary, student-led capstone course for graduate and undergraduate students to engage industry and community partners to address and solve real-world problems. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Fort Collins, March 13-14, 2021
The snowstorm of March 13-14, 2021, was one for the books. Fort Collins officially received 19.6 inches of snow, and 2.31 inches of much-needed precipitation during the storm, according to the Colorado Climate Center. For comparison, the 10-year average snow total for the entire month of March is 4.9 inches. read more
Photos by Joe Giordano (left) and Mary Guiden (right)
Morgan Library, March 17, 2021
CSU Public Health Ambassadors meet with people outside of Morgan Library. The new, innovative program is designed to promote public health behaviors to help stop the spread of COVID-19. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, March 17, 2021
CAM the Ram was looking for any excuse to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, donning a pair of shamrocks.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Fort Collins, March 19, 2021
Noah Bowman is a junior Health and Exercise Science major who started baking sourdough bread during the COVID-19 quarantine, and is now owner and head baker of Chubby Cat Bakery in Fort Collins. “Over quarantine, I moved back with my family. I had a lot of people that I could feed, so was just baking a lot – got a lot of practice in. I just kind of fell in love with it and the ball’s been rolling ever since,” he said. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, March 22, 2021
Nala the lioness gets a checkup at the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She arrived at the Wild Animal Sanctuary from a facility where she had received poor nutrition and a lack of veterinary care.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Frisco, Texas, March 25, 2021
CSU basketball player David Roddy gets a bucket in a 65-61 win over North Carolina State in the National Invitation Tournament. The Rams men’s basketball team had an impressive run in the tournament before falling to Memphis in the semifinals. read more
Photo by Emma Montie/CSU Athletics
Office of the Vice President for Research, March 26, 2021
The Office of the Vice President for Research released a video examining the experiences of 19 CSU researchers and staff members that provides a look back at the COVID-19 pandemic for the first anniversary of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ Stay at Home order. read more
Video by Ron Bend/CSU Digital Media Team