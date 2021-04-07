Fort Collins, March 19, 2021

Noah Bowman is a junior Health and Exercise Science major who started baking sourdough bread during the COVID-19 quarantine, and is now owner and head baker of Chubby Cat Bakery in Fort Collins. “Over quarantine, I moved back with my family. I had a lot of people that I could feed, so was just baking a lot – got a lot of practice in. I just kind of fell in love with it and the ball’s been rolling ever since,” he said. read more

Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography