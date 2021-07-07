CSU In Photos:
Summer 2021
published July 7, 2021
Colorado State University is getting ready for the fall semester. Amidst construction, the opening of the Temple Grandin Equine Center and beautiful sunrises, CSU is ramping up for what will certainly be an eventful fall. Take a look back at the summer so far in CSU in Photos.
Temple Grandin Equine Center, May 19, 2021
The new state-of-the-art Temple Grandin Equine Center opened its doors in May as the new home of one of the leading equine-assisted services facilities in the world. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social
The Lagoon, May 26, 2021
Following renovations in 2020, the Lagoon is back. While smaller than the original, it has a more naturalistic appearance with a gravel trail, native grasses and border seating along the edge and a new pump system that better circulates and cleans the water.
Photos by CSU Photography
Outside Clark Building, June 4, 2021
The flowers are in full bloom across the university, especially by the pollinator garden outside the Clark Building.
Photos by CSU Photography
Aspen Hall, June 9, 2021
Construction at CSU continues, with the installation of solar panels on Aspen Hall. The project is part of an initiative that will add to the 21 solar arrays already located on campus. When complete, CSU will be home to 42 total solar arrays.
Photo by CSU Photography
Canvas Stadium, June 9, 2021
A drone shot of Canvas Stadium. CSU will open the 2021 football season on Sept. 3 in front of a national television audience against South Dakota State. Colorado State Athletics is planning for a full capacity game. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, June 10, 2021
Work continues on the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences building. The building will be the College of Agricultural Sciences’ future home for agriculture and strategic initiatives.
Photo by CSU Photography
Fort Collins, June 14, 2021
Jean Sutherland — wife of late CSU Professor Thomas Sutherland who spent six years as a hostage in Lebanon — donated a wealth of documents and home movies to the university that shed light on her husband’s agricultural research, family trips and memories, and the outpouring of community support during his captivity in the 1980s. Thanks to the work of CSU Libraries archivists over the past three years, the Sutherland family’s legacy has been preserved and converted into a collection now accessible to researchers. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, June 15, 2021
Duan Ruff, the new director of the Black/African American Cultural Center, shared his thoughts on Juneteenth, celebrated every June 19 recognizing the general emancipation of enslaved African Americans. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bill passed by Congress making Juneteenth a federal holiday. read more
Photo by CSU Photography