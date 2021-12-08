CSU In Photos:
November 2021
published Dec. 8, 2021
CSU was well represented across the country and around the globe in November, which included the UN Climate Change Conference in the U.K. as well as a men’s basketball tournament win in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Take a look back at the month in CSU in Photos.
Laramie, Wyoming, Nov. 5, 2021
CSU Army and Air Force ROTC cadets took part in a 54-year tradition, running the game ball from Canvas Stadium to the border for the CSU-Wyoming Border War football game.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Colorado State University, Nov. 8, 2021
CSU hosted Adrianna Kezar, a faculty member at the University of Southern California, to talk about the changing national landscape for non-tenure-track faculty, assess CSU’s own journey and provide ideas for the University’s future work. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 12, 2021
CSU alumnus Daniel Dominguez provided remarks at the closing plenary of the Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland. Dominguez was selected to represent Research and Independent NGOs that develop strategies to address the causes and consequences of global climate change. read more
Photo courtesy of Gillian Bowser
University Center for the Arts, Nov. 10, 2021
CSU Theatre brought the rallying cry “make love, not war” to life with their presentation of “Lysistrata” by Aristophanes, adapted by Ellen McLaughlin and directed by Debbie Swann. A classic Aristophanic satire, “Lysistrata” is about the disenfranchised using whatever means necessary to change their world, and about comedy’s potential for social change through humor and laughter.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Sutherland Garden, Nov. 11, 2021
Members of the CSU community took part in the annual Veterans Day tradition of reading the National Roll Call, remembering service members who have died in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2001.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Nov. 13, 2021
For Veterans Day weekend, the CSU campus saw military vehicle exhibits as well as an F-35 flyover during the football game that rattled campus and Fort Collins.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Northern Colorado, Nov. 19, 2021
The Beaver Moon partial lunar eclipse was the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, lasting 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Boise, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2021
CSU volleyball returned to the top of the Mountain West Conference after finishing the regular season with a 3-1 win at Boise State, while also clinching a share of the regular-season title. read more
Photo by CSU Athletics
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 22, 2021
After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, CSU basketball put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the USVI Paradise Jam Championship game. read more
Photo by CSU Athletics
Canvas Stadium, Nov. 27, 2021
It was Senior Day at Canvas Stadium for the final football game of the season, which included everyone’s favorite, CAM the Ram.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
LSC Plaza, Nov. 30, 2021
The CSU community participated in the annual Menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration on the Lory Student Center Plaza with CSU President Joyce McConnell, students, faculty and staff, as well as CAM the Ram.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography