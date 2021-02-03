CSU In Photos:
January 2021
published Feb. 4, 2021
COVID-19 vaccinations. The start of classes. A basketball win for the ages. These were just a few highlights of the first month of 2021 at Colorado State University. Take a look back at January in CSU in Photos.
San Diego State University, Jan. 2, 2021
CSU Men’s Basketball Team started 2021 off with a monumental win, pulling off the largest comeback in school and Mountain West Conference history beating San Diego State 70-67 on the road. read more
Photo courtesy of CSU Athletics
Fort Collins, Jan. 3, 2021
Members of the CSU community have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from Larimer County. CSU Health Network employees who are seeing patients and CSU Police Department employees who are first responders are among the first at the university to get the vaccinations distributed by Larimer County Public Health. read more
Instagram post by CSU Health Network
Warner College of Natural Resources, Jan. 11, 2021
A team of researchers from CSU and the University of Cincinnati discovered a new mode of locomotion that allows the brown tree snake to climb much larger smooth cylinders than any previously known behavior. The announcement garnered national media attention from The New York Times and other media outlets, including late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. read more
Photo courtesy of Tom Seibert/CSU
Administration Building, Jan. 17, 2021
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an illumination of King’s 1967 book title “Where do we go from here?” was projected on the steps of the Administration Building. The title was the theme for this year’s celebration, providing the university community an opportunity for introspection.
U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2021
CSU music alumnus and trumpet player Staff Sgt. Robert Bonner performed in the inauguration ceremony in “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. The band provided music for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. read more
Lory Student Center, Jan. 23, 2021
It wouldn’t be January without some snow. As one person put it on CSU’s Instagram profile: “Socks with the Birks in the snow … classic Colorado!”
Instagram post by CSU Social
Colorado State University, Jan. 25, 2021
In-person classes resumed at Colorado State University. Learn about CSU’s COVID-19 public health requirements so that you can protect your friends, loved ones, and yourself. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social
Boise State University, Jan. 29, 2021
CSU Women’s Basketball Team ended the first month of 2021 with a 75-53 victory over Boise State University. With the win, CSU improved to 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the Mountain West at the time. read more
Photo courtesy of CSU Athletics