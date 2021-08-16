Fort Collins, June 14, 2021

Jean Sutherland — wife of late CSU Professor Thomas Sutherland who spent six years as a hostage in Lebanon — donated a wealth of documents and home movies to the university that shed light on her husband’s agricultural research, family trips and memories, and the outpouring of community support during his captivity in the 1980s. Thanks to the work of CSU Libraries archivists over the past three years, the Sutherland family’s legacy has been preserved and converted into a collection now accessible to researchers. read more

Photo by CSU Photography