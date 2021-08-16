CSU In Photos:
Move-In Edition
published Aug. 16, 2021
Colorado State University is ready for the fall semester. Summer 2021 was full of planning, construction and preparation for what will certainly be an eventful academic year. Take a look back at Summer 2021 in CSU in Photos to see what you’ve missed and stay tuned later this week for photos and multimedia from Move-In Week 2021.
Temple Grandin Equine Center, May 19, 2021
The new state-of-the-art Temple Grandin Equine Center opened its doors in May as the new home of one of the leading equine-assisted services facilities in the world.
The Lagoon, May 26, 2021
Following renovations in 2020, the Lagoon is back. While smaller than the original, it has a more naturalistic appearance with a gravel trail, native grasses and border seating along the edge and a new pump system that better circulates and cleans the water.
Aspen Hall, June 9, 2021
Construction over the summer included the installation of solar panels on Aspen Hall. The project was part of an initiative that will add to the 21 solar arrays already located on campus. When complete, CSU will be home to 42 total solar arrays.
Canvas Stadium, June 9, 2021
A drone shot of Canvas Stadium. CSU will open the 2021 football season on Sept. 3 in front of a national television audience against South Dakota State.
Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, June 10, 2021
Work continues on the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences building. The building will be the College of Agricultural Sciences’ future home for agriculture and strategic initiatives.
Fort Collins, June 14, 2021
Jean Sutherland — wife of late CSU Professor Thomas Sutherland who spent six years as a hostage in Lebanon — donated a wealth of documents and home movies to the university that shed light on her husband's agricultural research, family trips and memories, and the outpouring of community support during his captivity in the 1980s. Thanks to the work of CSU Libraries archivists over the past three years, the Sutherland family's legacy has been preserved and converted into a collection now accessible to researchers.
Lory Student Center, June 15, 2021
Duan Ruff, the new director of the Black/African American Cultural Center, shared his thoughts on Juneteenth, celebrated every June 19 recognizing the general emancipation of enslaved African Americans. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bill passed by Congress making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Colorado State University, July 7, 2021
Kauline Cipriani was named CSU's new vice president for diversity and inclusion. Cipriani was most recently associate dean for inclusive excellence at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
Cameron Pass, July 20, 2021
Areas near Cameron Pass show the effects of the Cameron Peak Fire. Aug. 13 marked the one-year anniversary of the largest wildfire in Colorado history. While the Cameron Peak Fire has been extinguished, its impact can still be felt 12 months later at CSU and beyond.
Tokyo, July 25, 2021
Local Coloradan and former Colorado 4-H participant William Shaner won gold in Tokyo in the men's 10-meter air rifle with an Olympic-record 251.6 points, adding to Team USA's second-day medal count.
Canvas Stadium, Aug. 1, 2021
Canvas Stadium welcomed back the CSU and Fort Collins communities for its annual movie nights. This year’s films included Finding Nemo and Shrek.
Johnson Hall, Aug. 3, 2021
More than 200 volunteers from CSU – faculty, staff and administrators – made sure students throughout the Poudre School District had pencils, and notebooks, and markers, and everything else they need to start the school year off right by stuffing and delivering backpacks through School is Cool. In its 30th year, the signature CSU outreach program provided 2,687 backpacks and supply bags to students in need in grades K-12 throughout the district.
Colorado State University, Aug. 11, 2021
In response to the rapidly unfolding impacts from the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CSU announced the mandate of vaccines, screening and masks, effective immediately.
Lory Student Center, Aug. 13, 2021
CSU’s Army ROTC program commissioned their latest cohort of officers at a ceremony at the Lory Student Center. Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman, who heads the CSU Army ROTC program helped lead the ceremony.
