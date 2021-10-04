CSU In Photos:
September 2021
published Oct. 4, 2021
The first full month of the fall semester at Colorado State University included the return of Ag Day and the FORTitude 10K, as well as the unveiling of the University’s first female sculpture on campus. Take a look back at the month in CSU in Photos.
Colorado State University, Sept. 3, 2021
Colorado State University debuted a new “Charging Forward” video spot during its nationally televised home football opener, publicly kicking off a branding platform that celebrates the return to campus and succeeds “Together. We Continue.” read more
Video by CSU MarComm
Colorado State University and Fort Collins, Sept. 6, 2021
More than 3,000 runners and walkers laced up their shoes to take part in the FORTitude 10K race. The race was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Photos by CSU Photography
Administration Building, Sept. 11, 2021
September marked 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. Members of the University community recounted the day, which changed the nation and Colorado State University. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social
Canvas Stadium, Sept. 11, 2021
Ag Day, a long-standing tradition and celebration of Colorado agriculture and CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, was back in 2021, with scores of attendees taking part in the barbecue as well as the CSU football game.
Photos by CSU Photography
JBS Global Food Innovation Center, Sept. 12, 2021
Faculty, staff, donors and community members gathered to celebrate the new sculpture of Temple Grandin, made possible due to the generosity of alum Jeff Tovar. “I think what’s really important is inspiring students to persevere,” said Grandin at the celebration for the bronze sculpture. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
The Oval, Sept. 22, 2021
The first day of fall was marked with summer-like temperatures across CSU, with a few leaves signaling the start of a new season.
Instagram post by CSU Social
The Oval, Sept. 20, 2021
In a peaceful protest, more than 100 CSU students and staff called for University officials to do more to protect them from hate speech, discrimination and harassment on campus, particularly in free-speech zones such as the Lory Student Center Plaza. “We demand that CSU make this a more inclusive campus for everyone,” said CSU student Ty Smith, a representative from #CallOutCSU. The group organized the protest, which began in the Plaza and then made its way to the Administration Building. read more
Video by CSU MarComm
Colorado State University, Sept. 25, 2021
Colorado State University lost a giant in the Ram community — Walter Scott, Jr. Through his unrelenting support and philanthropy to his alma mater, Mr. Scott helped propel CSU to new heights. While he may be gone, his legacy continues through the students and faculty at the engineering college that bears his name. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Sept. 29, 2021
The Salazar Center’s Virtual International Symposium hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. During the symposium, Vilsack unveiled a comprehensive set of investments to address challenges facing the country’s agriculture producers, including market disruptions, climate change and animal disease prevention. read more
Photo by CSU Photography