The Oval, Sept. 20, 2021

In a peaceful protest, more than 100 CSU students and staff called for University officials to do more to protect them from hate speech, discrimination and harassment on campus, particularly in free-speech zones such as the Lory Student Center Plaza. “We demand that CSU make this a more inclusive campus for everyone,” said CSU student Ty Smith, a representative from #CallOutCSU. The group organized the protest, which began in the Plaza and then made its way to the Administration Building. read more

Video by CSU MarComm