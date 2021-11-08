CSU In Photos:
October 2021
published Nov. 8, 2021
Homecoming and Family Weekend, C.A.N.S. Around the Oval and students preparing to attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland were just a few of the headlines from October at Colorado State University. Take a look back at the month in CSU in Photos.
Colorado State University, Oct. 6-9, 2021
Homecoming and Family Weekend — one of CSU’s most treasured traditions — was back with in-person events, including the Distinguished Alumni Awards, 50 Year Club Luncheon, Friday Night Lights and the Homecoming 5K Race. The weekend culminated with a 32-14 CSU win over San Jose State. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
Northern Colorado, Oct. 16-17, 2021
The sounds of jet engines blasted above CSU and Northern Colorado as the Great Colorado Air Show, featuring the Blue Angels, were in town for a weekend of fun.
Instagram post by CSU Social
The Oval, Oct. 20, 2021
An iconic tradition returned with in-person activities on campus. C.A.N.S. Around The Oval — the annual drive for the Food Bank for Larimer County — ended on a high note, exceeding its monetary goal by more than $20,000. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Oct. 23, 2021
The friendly confines of Moby Arena have been good for the CSU volleyball team. As of Nov. 4, the Rams are 11-2 in Mountain West play and perfect in Moby Arena. read more
Photo by CSU Athletics
Woodward, Oct. 26, 2021
CSU and the Colorado Community College System signed an agreement to partner on a new Associate in Engineering Science degree that will help engineering students move from a community college directly into the CSU mechanical engineering degree program. The agreement was made official at a signing ceremony, hosted by Woodward Inc., with CSU President Joyce McConnell and CCCS Chancellor Joe Garcia. read more
Photo by Ben Ward/CSU
Colorado State University, Oct. 28, 2021
A handful of students and several professors from CSU were preparing to depart for Glasgow, Scotland, and the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The students’ motto, “Voices of Optimism, Agents of Change,” was showcased during a press conference and other events they had been selected to lead at the climate talks. read more
Video by Hannah Tran/CSU MarComm
Colorado State University, Oct. 31, 2021
CAM the Ram celebrates Halloween in style. Around campus, CSU has a rich history of stories that are bound to give you the chills. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social