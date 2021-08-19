Move-in week marks new beginning for newest Rams.

A campus that was quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic is full of activity once again and just in time for the newest Rams to arrive in Fort Collins.

More than 6,000 students moved into Colorado State University’s residence halls this week, with a majority of them arriving on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s really cool to see other people around,” said Vivian Waller, a first-year biology major from Chicago. “The campus feels alive.”

“It’s fun, it’s nice to have a sense of normalcy,” added Miles Stone, a first-year anthropology and geography student who drove to Fort Collins from Oregon with his grandfather.

Trevor Hale with his mother and grandfather outside his dorm at Durward Hall.

Trevor Hale, a first-year biomedical sciences student from Kansas City, Kansas, spent half of last school year doing remote learning.

“It feels good to be on campus instead of online,” he said from outside his new home in Corbett Hall.

First-year biology student Bella Mirancea will be living on campus in Durward Hall with her emotional support rabbit, Mochi.

“It feels great, honestly,” she said. “I miss the interaction with all sorts of people.”

Bella Mirancea poses with her bunny Mochi, who has outfits for every season. That includes a winter coat.

This was a common sentiment for many of the people involved with Move-In Week.

Junior biomedical science student Caroline Heyder is one of the dozens of student volunteers from Greek Life. She and her fellow members of Tri-Delta helped families carry boxes and navigate the residence halls.

“It’s my first time back on campus since moving home in May,” Heyder said. “It’s nice to see it alive again, it’s kind of like I’m reliving my own move in.”

Sophomore Blake Granquist, who is studying forest and rangeland stewardship, helped students living in the residence halls and their families sort through their discarded cardboard boxes while working as an eco-leader for Housing and Dining Services.

“I’m coming into this year feeling so much better than I did last year,” he said. “I can have normal experiences, and actually participate in Ram Welcome.”