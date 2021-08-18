Employees show off the items you might not know are free at Morgan Library

Pretty much every library has books. So does the Morgan Library, but it also has a 3D object scanner, a meditation room, state and county parks passes, more chargers than anyone would ever need and an extensive collection of cat-centric yearbooks.

The more than 120 students and 80 full-time employees at the Colorado State University Libraries want students to know about the unique things that are available for free. The vast majority of resources and services are available to students at no cost because of the student tuition and fees, as well as university funding.

Ahead of the start of the fall semester, SOURCE talked to some of those employees about their hacks for making the most out of this campus resource.