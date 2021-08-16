What to expect for Fall 2021 campus Move-In Week

As CSU begins a busy week of students arriving on campus, Housing & Dining Services is ready to welcome more than 8,000 residents who will be living in the residence halls and University apartments. With enrollment steadily increasing over the summer, CSU is poised to start the in-person semester with a full house.
“While we originally anticipated lower occupancy rates and had planned to keep a few of our residential facilities closed in 2021-2022 to reflect those predictions, we were thrilled to watch enrollment rise over the summer and now predict to open at 100% capacity in residence halls and over 90% capacity in apartments,” said Marianne Wieghaus, interim director of communications for Housing & Dining Services. “With that, all of our residence halls and apartments will be open for the Fall 2021 semester.”
With HDS continually pivoting to adjust to updated pandemic guidance from CSU and Larimer County, some policies and routines will remain in place from Fall 2020, while others will be a bit more relaxed and updated in accordance with current public health guidelines.
What’s similar to Fall 2020?
- Masks are required inside all buildings
- High-touch surfaces are frequently being cleaned
- All residence hall beds are raised to medium height – no bed lofting available
- Testing and vaccination requirements are in accordance with local and university protocols: https://covid.colostate.edu/ and https://housing.colostate.edu/covid-19
- Reservations for specific move-in time slots are required – limited to 25 per hour per hall
- Quarantine spaces are set aside for halls and apartments, as needed
- Move-In Week, driving and check-in instructions specific to each hall/apartment were emailed to all incoming students two weeks prior to Move-In Week
What’s different from Fall 2020?
- Ram Welcome is offering a variety of in-person events, including some evening activities
- A majority of students, approximately 2,545, are moving into the residence halls on Monday, Aug. 16
- Volunteers from Fraternity & Sorority Life are assisting with unloading/moving belongings
- Guests are allowed in the halls
- Allowances are being made for increased in-person hall activities
- Lounges and study spaces will be open for residents to use/share
- Students may bring more than two helpers for unloading/moving
- Masks are not required for outdoor events and activities
Residential Dining
Residential Dining Services are allowing 100% capacity with dine-in seating and self-service station options.
Residential Dining Services is committed to offering a robust dining program for Fall 2021 that adheres to all public health and University guidelines. Four on-campus residential dining centers are allowing 100% capacity with dine-in seating and self-service station options. Masks will be worn while ordering/selecting food and can be removed while eating. Several to-go options, including a new online ordering and pick-up system operated through Grubhub, are available to accommodate the various needs of the campus community. For more information on Grubhub ordering or residential dining: housing.colostate.edu/dining/faqs.
Back by popular demand, parents and family members (or any move-in helpers) are able to join their students for free meals during Move-In Week days, Monday – Wednesday, Aug. 16-18. Move-In Week dining hours: housing.colostate.edu/dining/hours-move-in Each student who uses a meal swipe during those three days is provided two free meals for any meal period.