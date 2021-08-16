What to expect for Fall 2021 campus Move-In Week

As CSU begins a busy week of students arriving on campus, Housing & Dining Services is ready to welcome more than 8,000 residents who will be living in the residence halls and University apartments. With enrollment steadily increasing over the summer, CSU is poised to start the in-person semester with a full house.

“While we originally anticipated lower occupancy rates and had planned to keep a few of our residential facilities closed in 2021-2022 to reflect those predictions, we were thrilled to watch enrollment rise over the summer and now predict to open at 100% capacity in residence halls and over 90% capacity in apartments,” said Marianne Wieghaus, interim director of communications for Housing & Dining Services. “With that, all of our residence halls and apartments will be open for the Fall 2021 semester.”

With HDS continually pivoting to adjust to updated pandemic guidance from CSU and Larimer County, some policies and routines will remain in place from Fall 2020, while others will be a bit more relaxed and updated in accordance with current public health guidelines.