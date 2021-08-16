Ram Welcome celebration not just for first-year students this fall

As Colorado State University students return for their in-person Fall 2021 semester, they’re going to experience a campus that is wholeheartedly excited that they’re back.

Ram Welcome kicks off the semester this week with student orientation, move-in, and many familiar and new events new to the Welcome Week program that started in 2004. Jody Donovan, the assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said that Ram Welcome is an important way for students to build community. This is especially critical after students were mostly remote over the past year and a half.

“We’ve extended Ram Welcome to cover those components we weren’t able to deliver in the summer, including CSU’s values and Principles of Community. And with only virtual orientation, we felt we couldn’t express that perfectly,” Donovan said. “Those are returning this semester for our students.”

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, CSU students will register for what day of the week, besides Friday, they would like to move into their assigned residence halls on campus. The day after, Ram Welcome will begin for them. This practice is new to move-in but supports students moving in with much less of the stress, contact, and general chaos that comes with the previous two-day move.

One of the features of this year’s Ram Welcome is that they’ve made it so that new students have smaller groups to engage with their peers and hopefully find it easier to navigate everything new, Donovan said.