Students and housing staff enter academic year with optimism

As summer comes to a close, the Colorado State University community finds itself entering yet another year unlike any other, but it feels different from 2020. There’s a sense of excitement and anticipation for what could be in store this fall.

For many students arriving over the course of the week, this will be their first time on campus. Move-in volunteers from Fraternity & Sorority Life will greet students at their cars, help unload belongings, and lead them to their new rooms.

Students will meet a variety of campus student leaders, who will introduce them to campus life through Ram Welcome events and community meetings, all in preparation for their first week of classes with in-person learning.

One of these types of student leaders are Resident Assistants, whose purpose is to provide support, guidance, and resources to the new hall residents.

“I’m hopeful to be able to actually build a dynamic with my floor that feels more like a family,” said third-year student Freddy Ochoa-Hernandez.