Asian Pacific American Cultural Center

As the director of the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, JoAnn Cornell calls the center a “home away from home” on campus when talking with her friends and family.

“It’s a place where people can come in and find community, and even check in with each other and us,” Cornell said, adding that it’s a hub where students can eat, sleep, study or just hang out and be comfortable.

Fall 2021 marks Cornell’s 11th year in her role as director, and it has given her much experience as she returns back to campus for a traditional in-person semester. “We are excited to move forward and be in-person, but also quite cautious. We’re trying to balance a lot more,” she said.

APACC intends to host an open house during Ram Welcome with extra space for overflow and also to provide social distancing for those who need it. They also plan on having open office hours throughout the week in the fall with a student-based staff.

For in-person events, Cornell said they plan to have a concurrent virtual event equipped with an OWL-360 camera for attendees that would prefer it. “We have learned from the pandemic that we can do virtual events and it can be successful as well as reach a larger audience,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornell said she also recognizes just how much of a personal connection can be lost from being virtual.

“We learned initially how much we relied on in-person stuff but how quickly we could adapt to virtual things,” she said. “Now, we can have a bit of both worlds.”

— Alex MacDonald