CSU Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo and CSU Global are working with the Colorado State University System to launch an initiative called Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Rights.

The goals of the initiative are to encourage civic engagement, voting, and informed discourse in advance of the 2020 election, and to reinvigorate the understanding that higher education has a unique and important role to play in leading difficult and contentious conversations around critical societal issues.

Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Rights includes a website with information, essays, and resources around free speech, voting, and how to have conversations about complex ideas.

The initiative will continue through the end of December with monthly newsletters from CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank dedicated to these topics, along with monthly SOURCE special editions. The initiative also includes panels, stories and several guest essays written by the campus presidents, current and former faculty, alumni, legal counsel, students and others affiliated with CSU.

We hope through this initiative, readers can find their way to navigate through these contentious times with respect for each other and a commitment to making positive change.