Local communities model greater equity in civic engagement

From a historical standpoint, progress related to equity in civic processes has often occurred in the United States because of communities, specifically marginalized communities, advocating for their rights and needs from outside the systems and structures in power – through protest, demonstrations, art, and community care.

But change happens from within the systems, too. Community organizers, leaders, advocates, and change makers have long recognized the need for representation, or where there is none, to lobby those with institutionalized power to make changes that positively affect those without it. Focusing on equity and inclusion at all stages and across all levels of local government is one of the most effective ways to create tangible change.

When major election cycles are over, such as the period we are in now, the question of how to center equity in these processes can be a bit daunting. After the vote, what’s next? How do we continue shifting and shaping government to be change from within to be more inclusive? The answer: local civic engagement.

Through community legislative policy making, local elections, town halls, budgeting processes and more, active participation of people is paramount to governments reflecting the populations they serve. While there is much more work to do, Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members don’t have to look far for inspiration on how to approach the work with inclusion and intention.