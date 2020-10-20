Video: ‘CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines’

Eight Colorado State University alumni spoke candidly about their experiences working on the frontlines of America’s political arena – as journalists, lobbyists and lawyers – in a public webinar on Oct. 16. The panel, “CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines” is now available for viewing (above) and for classroom use (closed captioning is still in progress; the fully captioned version will be available soon at the same link).
The program was hosted by the CSU System as part of its initiative to support free speech, voting and civic engagement, Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Rights. It was co-sponsored by CSU Fort Collins, the Department of Journalism and Media Communications, and the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership.
‘CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines’ panelists
- Ama Arthur-Asmah, video journalist, Fox 5 DC
- Eugene Daniels II, video reporter, Politico
- Kelly Kennedy, managing editor, The War Horse News
- Staci McDermott, communications manager, McCain Institute for International Leadership
- J. David McSwane, investigative reporter, ProPublica
- Molly O’Connor, director of federal government relations and CLPAC political director at CropLife America
- Anthony Sciascia, counsel, U.S. House of Representatives
Sam Houghteling of the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership moderated.
Social media
"It starts with the way that we talk with each other; that’s the foundation, and everything else builds from there.”— Colorado State University System (@CSUSystem) October 16, 2020
— @EugeneDaniels2, @Politico Video Reporter + @ColoradoStateU alum, speaking on today's “CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines” panel#YourVoiceYourVoteYourRights pic.twitter.com/0W8KoJFcD8
“We have a real deficit in transparency, and those are structural things that really need to change if people are going to trust the federal government again."— Colorado State University System (@CSUSystem) October 16, 2020
— @davidmcswane, @propublica Investigative Reporter + CSU alum, on today's “CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines” panel pic.twitter.com/UuFtOfPAe2
"It’s important for journalists, whether behind the scenes or on air, to be journalists and not commentators or pundits — especially right now."— Colorado State University System (@CSUSystem) October 16, 2020
— @Ama_A_Asmah, @fox5dc video journalist + @ColoradoStateU alumna#YourVoiceYourVoteYourRights pic.twitter.com/xoNiyT0JgK