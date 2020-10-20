Video: ‘CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines’

Eight Colorado State University alumni spoke candidly about their experiences working on the frontlines of America’s political arena – as journalists, lobbyists and lawyers – in a public webinar on Oct. 16. The panel, “CSU Grads on the Political Frontlines” is now available for viewing (above) and for classroom use (closed captioning is still in progress; the fully captioned version will be available soon at the same link).

The program was hosted by the CSU System as part of its initiative to support free speech, voting and civic engagement, Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Rights. It was co-sponsored by CSU Fort Collins, the Department of Journalism and Media Communications, and the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership.