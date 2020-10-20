CSU Vice President for Diversity Mary Ontiveros recalls the early ‘70s being a much more volatile time than the last part of that decade. It began with campus protests around civil rights and the Vietnam War, and the arson-caused burning of CSU’s first building, Old Main, in 1970, when Ontiveros was a freshman.

After graduating in 1973, and while enrolled in graduate school, Ontiveros worked in admissions on campus, recruiting minority students from around the state. She was also asked to help lead El Centro for two years, and recalls that there was a lot of student activism around providing more funding to what are now known as Student Diversity Programs and Services.

“We recruited many diverse students in the early 1970s, but it was clear that there needed to be more resources on campus to support them,” Ontiveros says. “The college experience was particularly challenging for first-generation students, whose parents were not always able to give them the assistance that other parents could give.”

She recalls that when one first-gen student told his parents that he was going to graduate school, his parents were disappointed because they thought he hadn’t gotten his undergraduate degree and needed to go to a special school to graduate.

In an additional example, Ontiveros says that when another first-generation student got his CSU course catalogue as an incoming student, he and his father thought taking 16 credit hours meant that he’d be in class 16 hours a day

“He thought to himself, ‘Wow, college is really going to be difficult,’” Ontiveros says with a laugh. “His father told him, ‘Look, you’ve worked a 16-hour day in the fields, and if you can do that, you can do this.’”

In her role at El Centro, Ontiveros dealt with numerous cases in which Latinx students reported being treated unfairly by faculty. She’d discuss it with the faculty member, who usually insisted everyone was treated equally in class — and that was the problem, she says.

“Being equal is not the same as being equitable,” Ontiveros says. “People needed to recognize that we’re not all equal. If I gave everyone a size 9 shoe, that would be equal, but not equitable, because feet are different sizes.”

There were also efforts on campus to address institutional racism, such as improving the way that antiquated computer systems in admissions categorized students.

“You could be categorized in the computer system as an honors student, or a minority student, but you couldn’t be identified as both,” Ontiveros says. She recalls explaining to an Asian American student that the system required student last names to have at least three letters, even though the student’s last name only had two. “The student took it well and just said, ‘OK, I’ll just add another O.’”