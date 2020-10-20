Voting on campus: A decades-long tradition

It was a heady, volatile time for young adults in America in 1972.

Anger over U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War was growing daily. Protesters, fed up with the draft and seeking political and societal change, marched on college campuses and in major cities. Democratic headquarters at the Watergate Hotel were burglarized, leading to the biggest political scandal in American history to that time. And international tensions were high after 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team were killed by Palestinian terrorists at the Munich Games.

It also marked the first time that 18-year-olds were eligible to vote in state and federal elections, after the passage of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Dave McKelfresh, then a senior at Colorado State University, well remembers what it was like to cast his first ballot.

“Sherri (his future wife) and I both remember it well when we first had the chance to vote,” he said. “We were both seniors – she was an RA (resident assistant) at Ingersoll Hall, and I was hall president. I can’t remember which building we walked to – probably the Lory Student Center, but it might have been one of the academic buildings – but we both remember that day.

“It was our first time voting, and even though there weren’t a bunch of fireworks going off, it was very exciting – especially when so many others on campus were voting at the same time.”

McKelfresh, who has worked at CSU for 42 years and serves as executive director for assessment and research in the Division of Student Affairs, doesn’t recall seeing a polling place on campus prior to 1972. However, it appears that people have been voting on campus ever since – a stretch of at least 48 years.

“It really was a big deal when the voting age was moved to 18, and it was great to be able to vote on campus,” said McKelfresh, who earned a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in education from CSU. “It was such a contentious time, with people marching for women’s rights, civil rights and to end the war. It was a big deal for young people to be able to vote and have their voices heard.”