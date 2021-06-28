University Advancement wins four Telly Awards, two CASE honors

The Division of University Advancement at Colorado State University recently brought home six awards for its work to engage donors and alumni to support CSU.

The team received four honors from the Telly Awards, an annual international showcase that recognizes excellence in video and television across all screens, and two from the 2021 CASE Circle of Excellence Awards, which honors members for advancing their institutions through innovative, inspiring and creative ideas.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the work our team does every day to engage alumni and donors, connecting them with their passions at CSU,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement. “This type of recognition is meaningful because it celebrates the spirit of collaboration and creativity that thrives within UA.”

From the Tellys, the team received two Gold awards in the “Branded Content” category – one for the 2021 Day of Giving video, a component of CSU’s spring annual giving campaign, and one for the STATED: State Your Purpose Campaign Close video, which celebrated the successful end of CSU’s historic $1 billion fundraising campaign. UA also received a Silver award in the “Use of Music” category for the 2020 Seasonal Thank You message from President McConnell and a Bronze award for the With You, We Will video aimed at inspiring donors to continue giving to CSU in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.