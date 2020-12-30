Video produced by Ron Bend and Ben Ward from University Communications’ Social and Digital Media team, with support from Mike Hooker, director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach.
It was an unprecedented year at Colorado State University. The events that transpired across the country in 2020 were unimaginable just a few months before. Still, amidst the uncertainty, the campus community remained stalwart, blazing new trails in research, scholarship and social justice — embodying what it means to be a CSU Ram.