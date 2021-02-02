CSU lands 12 CASE awards for communications, including Platinum, Grand Gold honors

Colorado State University has won top awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education for its communications efforts in 2019-20, including a Grand Gold award for its special CSU 150 website and SOURCE coverage of the University’s sesquicentennial.

In addition, the Division of University Communications saw both of its CASE Platinum entries advance as finalists for the organization’s international awards, which will be announced in June. Those Platinum honors went to the Life in the Time of Corona package of pandemic-related SOURCE stories, and for science writing in the CSU System’s STATE Magazine. The former was in the category “Best Practices in Digital Communication,” while the latter was for “Best Article” (“Inside the Bat Cave” and “Germ Theory,” both by Executive Editor Coleman Cornelius).

The Grand Gold for the special website and coverage dedicated to CSU’s 150th birthday was awarded in the regional competition for CASE District VI, which includes Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

“The final product shows what planning well ahead can reap: an engaging, interesting nod to your history and heritage,” the judges wrote. “Equally important was your emphasis on how CSU has impacted the state and country. A great site overall, including the look and feel.”

Additional recognition

In addition to the Grand Gold, the Division of University Communications collected nine Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, including writing awards for six members of its public relations team. Kate Jeracki, executive editor and content manager of SOURCE, won Gold for her story about the 1918 influenza pandemic, “When the flu came to CSU,” while another Gold was awarded for a package on CSU President Joyce McConnell’s first fall address, written by SOURCE Editor and Content Manager Joe Giordano and recently retired Writer and Senior PR Specialist Tony Phifer.