‘Tour Tuesdays’ return to CSU June 13 with 28 behind-the-scenes options

From animals to the arts

Bug out at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity to view its 4.7 million-specimen collection, explore CSU’s sustainability, experience the Geospacial Centroid’s compelling story maps, or learn about how CSU fights food insecurity at the Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry.

Go behind the scenes in the Biology Building to view a 13,000-specimen collection of mammals and birds, learn about the equine connection and advancements in equine research and training, or head backstage at the University Center for the Arts to learn about music, theatre and dance venues.

Explore the biggest walk-in closet in the Rockies; learn about myths, legends and ghost stories; experience on-campus bicycling maintenance and an educational training center; or see what’s brewing in one of CSU’s Brew Kitchen and Innovation Lab.