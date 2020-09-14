Thank you for all that you do for CSU!

Colorado State University appreciates YOU

During the week of Sept. 13-19, CSU employees and staff can receive a free treat at the Human Bean. Organizers said they hope employees will take time to reflect on how valuable they are to the university, to CSU’s students and to the entire campus community.

This offer does not apply to student employees at the university.

“At CSU, all of our employees come together for the greater good,” said Erin Mercurio, representative of the CSU Employee Appreciation Board. “We’ve seen this in action so many times, and especially over the last few months. Every single CSU employee has gone the extra mile. It’s a true inspiration, and I am proud to be part of this CSU family. We hope every CSU employee will find time during the week to pick up a treat at the Human Bean and know how much they are appreciated.”