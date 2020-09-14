Thank you for all that you do for CSU!

Video: RamVision
Colorado State University appreciates YOU
During the week of Sept. 13-19, CSU employees and staff can receive a free treat at the Human Bean. Organizers said they hope employees will take time to reflect on how valuable they are to the university, to CSU’s students and to the entire campus community.
This offer does not apply to student employees at the university.
“At CSU, all of our employees come together for the greater good,” said Erin Mercurio, representative of the CSU Employee Appreciation Board. “We’ve seen this in action so many times, and especially over the last few months. Every single CSU employee has gone the extra mile. It’s a true inspiration, and I am proud to be part of this CSU family. We hope every CSU employee will find time during the week to pick up a treat at the Human Bean and know how much they are appreciated.”
Details
Employees may use this offer once during the week of Sept. 13-19. They must show a CSU employee ID and mention that they are an employee when ordering. The offer is not valid for student staff, as mentioned above. “Employee, faculty, or associate” must be listed on your RamCard CSU ID.
Ten participating Human Bean locations
The Human Bean Coffee Truck in Moby Arena parking lot 195 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Human Bean 1822 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 821 N. College, Fort Collins, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 6180 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 100 S. Second St., La Salle, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 3665 W. 10th, Greeley, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 2610 W 10th St, Greeley, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 6506 W 29th St., Greeley, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 405 East Main St., Windsor, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Human Bean 3310 23rd St., Evans, CO 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
#CSUappreciatesYOU
The event is coordinated by the Office of the President, Classified Personnel Council, Administrative Professional Council, Faculty Council and Employee Appreciation Board. For questions, please contact CSU Events by email or (970) 491-4601.