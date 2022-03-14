CSU’s tourney journey starts Thursday against Michigan

By the Numbers

1

Coach Niko Medved’s first NCAA Tournament bid as a head coach in nine years of coaching. He turned around Furman and Drake before coming to Fort Collins. Medved was a CSU assistant when the Rams last made the NCAAs in 2012 and 2013.

2

High-profile Wolverines-Rams matchups: Aside from the basketball game, new CSU football coach Jay Norvell’s first game will be in Ann Arbor on Sept. 3, 2022.

3

Previous CSU-Michigan basketball games: The Wolverines won 56-37 in 1948 and 87-80 in 2000. CSU beat Michigan 70-66 in overtime in Moby Arena on Feb. 11, 2002.

4

Mountain West teams in the NCAA Tournament: Boise State and San Diego State earned No. 8 seeds; Wyoming received a 12-seed but was placed in a play-in game against Indiana.

5

Teams played who also made the NCAA: CSU defeated fellow tourney teams St. Mary’s and Creighton, swept Boise State, split with Wyoming and was 1-2 against San Diego State for a total of 6-3 against NCAA tourney teams.

6

CSU’s highest seed in NCAA Tournament: The Rams’ previous best seed was an 8-seed in 2013. That year, CSU defeated Missouri 84-72 before losing to top-seeded Louisville.

7

More seasons Medved is under contract: The Rams’ coach signed a contract extension on Selection Sunday and now has a contract with CSU through the 2028-29 season.

11

Seasons in which CSU has danced: The Rams are making their 11th NCAA Tourney trip.