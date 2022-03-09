All-American Roddy has an uncommon touch on, off the court

“Nothing about David Roddy is common.” – CSU men’s basketball coach Niko Medved

The basketball game is over. A little boy works his way toward the court to catch a glimpse of his favorite player, perhaps ask for an autograph.

“Even just to get a high 5,” Colorado State University’s David Roddy recalls of going to high school, college or Minnesota Timberwolves games to see the top players when he was a boy. “That’s all I needed.”

Now, Roddy is the star attraction of the 24-4 Rams, who will find out Sunday evening when, where and which team they will play in the NCAA Tournament – even if they do not capture the conference tourney title.

The freshly crowned 2022 Mountain West coaches and media conference player of the year and Sports Illustrated All-American is always available for children – and others – who want a picture, a hello or an autograph.

“Just because I know what it feels like to be that kid,” Roddy said. “Whether it was me and my brother’s high school games or college games that I went to or anything, I was the kid. They see you as a hero. As long as I can make them happy, I am happy for them.”

Roddy’s teammate, roommate and CSU point guard Isaiah Stevens, a second-team all-league selection, admires his friend’s commitment.

“That’s the kind of guy he is,” Stevens said. “He’s very aware of the experience that we’re in right now. And so, every last kid, every last person, he’s engaging with everybody. He’s fully engulfing himself in this experience.”