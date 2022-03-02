CSU junior point guard Isaiah Stevens is a ‘student of the game’ and has served as David Roddy’s ‘modesty translator’

Isaiah Stevens was not about to let David Roddy be his usual unassuming self, so he jumped in as Roddy’s “modesty translator” after the 83-68 win at New Mexico on Feb. 17. It is just another role Stevens fills for the 23-4 Rams, who seem all but destined for the NCAA tournament.

CSU has not made the NCAA men’s basketball tourney since 2013 and has not advanced past the second game since 1969 when the Rams made it to the Elite 8. If CSU wins the Mountain West conference tournament, they will get the automatic bid. If not, they will find out March 13 if they will be invited.

Stevens, CSU’s 6-foot point guard, had just had a fine game himself against the Lobos – 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 7 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. But when a question was thrown to Roddy about the CSU big man’s domination – 31 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists – Stevens intercepted it.

“Yes, we wanted to exploit a matchup for David Roddy and obviously it worked to our advantage,” Stevens said as Roddy smiled and shook his head in a video posted by The Coloradoan. “So, I know he (was) about to give a nice, humble answer, and I love that about him. But we saw something that we could exploit, and we definitely kept going to that.”

Social media posters likened Stevens’ truth-telling to that of Luther, President Obama’s anger translator from the Key & Peele TV show on Comedy Central.

“He has (an ego). He has it,” Stevens said of his teammate, roommate and fellow junior. “But like I said, Roddy is a great person. (He’s) definitely going to take the high road more times than not, and he knows how to articulate himself in the right situations.

“And I just … after the game he had, man, I knew what he was trying to say, so if he wasn’t going to say it, I’ll say it for him and everybody can come at me if that’s the case.”