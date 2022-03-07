Medved’s March 2018 flashbacks of Moby Madness turn into reality; Rams marching toward NCAA berth

Creating ‘a buzz’

Four years ago, Medved said he wanted a “winning style” when asked about on-court strategy. But recently he said that community factors were just as important.

“I want people to say, ‘Hey, you come to Fort Collins or you go to CSU, that there’s a buzz;’ and people say, ‘Have you ever gone to a CSU basketball game before?’ It becomes part of the community, and I think we’re starting to see that this year.”

The 2022 Wyoming “Whiteout” game atmosphere drew comparisons to the 2013 “Orangeout” win against nationally ranked San Diego State.

“It’s been fun to see the energy in the arena,” Medved said. “I think somebody told me at the start of the season, you’ve got like $30 to get a ticket and now there were some (against the Cowboys) going for like $300 on StubHub.”

Vision accomplished.

Posting a NCAA tournament resume

As for Medved’s on-court mission, in 2018 he said: “You want to win the conference tournament in Vegas, but if you don’t, you want to have a resume that can get you into the NCAA Tournament.”

This year’s resume seems rock-solid, even if the team doesn’t hoist the Mountain West tournament trophy. The bracketmatrix.com website illustrates that CSU is included on 130 of 130 predictive NCAA brackets. The Rams are estimated to be anywhere from a No. 5 to a No. 10 seed.

In 2018, Medved said scheduling was tricky because you can’t know for sure who will be good, as many games are scheduled years in advance.

The Rams finished the 2021-22 non-conference season at 11-0 including a Paradise Jam tourney win. CSU had victories over likely NCAA Tournament teams Saint Mary’s and Creighton plus a win against the Southeastern Conference’s Mississippi State. Games against Alabama and Tulsa were cancelled.