CSU In Photos:
September 2022
published Oct. 4, 2022
The first full month of the academic year at Colorado State University was packed full of excitement and celebrations as well as an unexpected visit from a bear who struck a pose in the tree for many pawtraits. Take a look back at the month of September at CSU.
Canvas Stadium, Sept. 10, 2022
The CSU community filled Canvas Stadium for the first home football game of the season against Middle Tennessee State. This season SOURCE is teaming up with CSU Athletics to show how the ame-day experience extends beyond Canvas Stadium. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
Lory Student Center Plaza, Sept. 15, 2022
Latinx Heritage Month — Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — is underway at CSU. The monthlong celebration kicked off Sept. 15 in the Lory Student Center Plaza with music as well as a performance from California’s DJ Von Kiss in the LSC’s Sutherland Garden. Video by Hannah Tran/CSU Social
Moby Arena, Sept. 15, 2022
The crowd was one that had the possibility of stealing the moment. The energy coursing through Moby Arena, generated by the first sellout in Colorado State volleyball history with 8,396 in attendance, could have engulfed the players. They all knew it was coming, a White Out crowd with an epicenter of noise stemming from more than 3,000 students. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
The Oval, Sept. 16, 2022
It was the talk of campus. A bear that climbed a tree on the north end of the Oval was tranquilized and safely relocated. CSU’s Public Safety Team issued an alert about the bear at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. After being tranquilized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, the bear was lowered from the tree about two hours later and transported to the backcountry. According to media reports, it was a young female bear that weighed around 200 pounds. read more
Photo by Livia Carlson
Uncasville, Connecticut, Sept. 18, 2022
The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship, with first-year head coach and CSU grad Becky Hammon leading the team.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Lory Student Center Theater, Sept. 21, 2022
Author, activist and pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha (left), author of this year’s Rams Read book What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City, visited CSU to have an open discussion with CSU leaders about her book, research and health expertise. Photo by Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
Intramural Fields, Sept. 24, 2022
The Nutrien Ag Day BBQ honored Colorado’s agricultural roots while supporting the industry’s future by raising funds for student scholarships. “We are grateful to Colorado’s hardworking growers and producers for their commitment to feeding our communities and sharing their bounty with us during Ag Day,” said James Pritchett, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, prior to the event. “This long-standing tradition amplifies the role of agriculture in our lives and ensures that we can fund scholarships that support the development of tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.” read more
Photos John Eisele/CSU Photography
Rendezvous Trail Apartments site, Sept. 28, 2022
Finding affordable housing in the Fort Collins area is an ongoing challenge for employees, but CSU and two partners took a significant step toward alleviating that situation when they broke ground on a new apartment development near Timberline Church. Rendezvous Trail Apartments – a collaboration among CSU, Timberline and Tetrad Real Estate – is a seven-building, 180-unit housing complex that will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. read more Photo by Allison Sylte/CSU Strategic Communications
The Oval, Sept. 29, 2022
In the first Fall Address and University Picnic since 2019, Interim President Rick Miranda focused on free speech, priorities for the year, recent successes and the value of higher education. “The real legacy of leadership in higher education is the tens of thousands of students who develop as scholars and critical thinkers, who use the platform of the University to probe deeply and with increasing rigor the fundamental questions facing all of us, and who graduate to positions of substance in our communities,” he said. read more
Photos John Eisele and Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
Clark Building, Sept. 30, 2022
Students gathered for Clarkchella, a celebration of journalism and communications outside of the Clark Building. Faculty, student organizations, alumni and professionals all took part in the festivities. Photo by CSU Photography