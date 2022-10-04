The Oval, Sept. 29, 2022

In the first Fall Address and University Picnic since 2019, Interim President Rick Miranda focused on free speech, priorities for the year, recent successes and the value of higher education. "The real legacy of leadership in higher education is the tens of thousands of students who develop as scholars and critical thinkers, who use the platform of the University to probe deeply and with increasing rigor the fundamental questions facing all of us, and who graduate to positions of substance in our communities," he said.

Photos John Eisele and Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography