CSU, partners break ground on affordable housing project near Timberline Church

‘Just the beginning’

The project and the affordable housing element are the result of a land swap between Timberline and CSU. The first units are expected to be completed in fall 2023.

“Next year, when these apartments are ready for move-in, we’ll be able to see the impact that our collaboration has had on the real lives of real people – our neighbors, friends, and colleagues who need and deserve this assistance,” Miranda said. “But I promise you, this is just the beginning. As long as there is a need, this has to be a shared priority for all of us. We cannot stop here.”

In addition to Miranda, those who spoke at the groundbreaking event before planting ceremonial shovels in the dirt included Timberline Senior Pastor Dary Northrop and Tetrad President and CEO Jordan Berger.

“We are thrilled about this situation,” Northrop said. “We have the best partners ever, and we are really happy to be doing this with you. … As a church, we love neighbors, and we’re going to be good neighbors.”

“We are really proud of this project,” added Berger, crediting much of its success to Brett Anderson, special assistant to CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank. “It’s a small step, but I think it is a good step, and it is a representation of what we hope can be a model where we’re getting different institutions together – private community, public community, religious community – to try to figure out how to solve this problem [of housing affordability].”