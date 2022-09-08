CSU Gameday:
A pulse of the community
The Colorado State University gameday experience extends beyond Canvas Stadium. The spirit and camaraderie can be felt in the classrooms, research labs and in the community. When CSU comes together on Saturdays, it embodies a pulse of the community. Each week, we’ll be sharing the stories of what it means to be a Ram in the lead up to the big game, focusing on topics that are unique to CSU.
CSU VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE: COMMUNITY
Community: Students, faculty, staff and alumni are just a few of groups who are part of the Ramily.
130 years of CSU football: A Rams walk through time
Experience a timeline and videos that give a brief history lesson about CSU’s star players, coaching greats Harry Hughes and Sonny Lubick and the key events that celebrate Rams football.
Teamwork makes the dream work: Ram Walk design connects community
Jocelyn Lapham may be the face behind the newly designed Ram Walk street mural, but she’s also the first to note that, just like a winning football season for the Colorado State University Rams, the project was a team effort.
Thomas means business in the classroom and on the field
When he’s not fishing, paddle boarding at Horsetooth Reservoir or perhaps getting ice cream at Kilwins or Walrus, senior Jaylen Thomas is working on his Business Administration degree at Colorado State University.
Ram Town is the central hub for all things tailgating and pre-game celebrating
The northwest corner of Meridian Avenue and Hughes Way will be the place to be on Game Days.