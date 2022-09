A bear that climbed a tree on the north end of the Oval on Friday was tranquilized and safely relocated.

Colorado State University’s Public Safety Team issued an alert about the bear at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. After being tranquilized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, the bear was lowered from the tree about two hours later and transported to the backcountry.

According to media reports, it was a young female bear that weighed around 200 pounds.