CSU In Photos:
February 2023
published March 6, 2023
Black History Month. The International Symposium. The start of a new presidency at CSU. The shortest month of the year was packed full of photogenic events as well as an eerily familiar university sign on HBO’s “The Last of Us” that took social media by storm.
Lory Student Center, Feb. 1, 2023
Black History Month kicked off with a celebration for students, faculty and staff that included living statues of famous African-American leaders as well as food and performances. The monthlong celebration at CSU included a variety of talks as well as a keynote by Bobby Seale, co-founder of the Black Panther Party.
Photos by CSU Photography
Administration Building, Feb. 1, 2023
Amy Parsons officially started her role as the 16th president of Colorado State University. Parsons, who has 16 years of higher education leadership experience, as well as seven years of private sector experience, led some of the most comprehensive projects in CSU history during her executive leadership roles at the university.
Photo by CSU Photography
Fraser, Colorado, Feb. 8-12, 2023
Garett Dreiling, a project manager in Facilities Management, Kimberly Bartlett, an interior designer in Remodel Construction Services, and John Smith, a project manager in Remodel Construction Services, participated in the Colorado Snow Sculpture Championships at Fraser’s Fire and Ice Festival, taking second place in the championship.
Photos courtesy of Garett Dreiling
The Oval, Feb. 10, 2023
The cold weather didn’t stop the CSU community from participating in the annual Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day. Cyclists were treated to breakfast burritos, crepes, donuts from Lamar’s, cinnamon rolls, Milo’s tea, coffee and products from Morning Fresh Dairy. The Spoke was also on hand to provide free adjustments on bikes.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Feb. 13, 2023
Bobby Seale, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, was the keynote speaker as part of the Black History Month celebration at CSU. The Black Panther Party was a driving force during the civil rights movement in the United States, confronting police brutality, combating childhood hunger and supporting voting rights.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Feb. 16, 2023
The release of the artificial intelligence model ChatGPT in late 2022 spurred talk of optimism, doom and everything in between. CSU faculty members explored the ethical dilemmas surrounding the new technology during the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium, “The Academic Impact of ChatGPT.” read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Feb. 18, 2023
Point guard McKenna Hofschild was unstoppable against Air Force, with the Rams winning 67-64. In February Hofschild was named a finalist for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award (for best point guard nationwide) from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
‘University of Eastern Colorado,’ Feb. 24, 2023
A familiar sign appeared in the hit HBO series “The Last of Us” that went viral on social media. But for those who fear the show hits too close to home, don’t worry. The real-life version of the apocalyptic fungus in the show won’t turn you into a zombie read more
Instagram Post by CSU Social
Lory Student Center, Feb. 28, 2023
William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, shared scenarios on how the war with Russia could end during a standing room-only address at CSU. He was the keynote speaker for the fourth annual International Symposium, a three-day event that brought speakers from the CSU community and beyond to discuss issues with global relevance. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography