ChatGPT: What we know so far, and how its rapid rise is fueling change in higher education

The release of the artificial intelligence model ChatGPT in late 2022 spurred talk of optimism, doom and everything in between. Users marveled at the natural-language chatbot’s ability to sound like a human as it gives relationship advice, writes an essay, or spits out Python code. So, too, have users noted its limitations: Like any machine learning tool, it’s only as good as the data it’s trained on. It returns incorrect answers. It’s pretty bad at math.

Leaders at institutions like Colorado State University have reacted swiftly to seek understanding of the technology’s promise and pitfalls. Even as the technology shifts week to week, they’re wrestling with questions of how such generative AI technologies at students’ fingertips will affect learning. And the elephant in the room is how ChatGPT and other programs like it will make it that much easier to cheat, by passing off the work of an increasingly sophisticated chatbot as one’s own.

These issues and more were laid out over a lively two-hour public discussion Feb. 16 in the Lory Student Center Theatre. The Provost’s Ethics Colloquium, exploring “The Academic Impact of ChatGPT,” was co-sponsored by the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, the Center for Ethics and Human Rights at Colorado State University and the Data Science Research Institute. Eight panelists ranging from engineers to philosophers riffed on the good, bad and ugly of a world with ChatGPT in it, and what ethical issues it’s forcing to the table.