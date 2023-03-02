Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine draws hundreds for International Symposium keynote

There’s one specific image that comes to Ambassador William Taylor’s mind whenever he thinks of the war in Ukraine. The photo came to him from a friend, and it shows her young daughter looking out over the eerily dark cityscape of Kyiv after the Russian invasion knocked out electricity in the heart of winter.

“Since they were without power, they couldn’t use their building’s elevator and had to walk up and down 17 flights of stairs to get water,” Taylor said. “Meanwhile, my friend’s husband was away on the front lines of the war.”

Taylor shared this account as well as scenarios on how the war could end during a standing room-only address at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Tuesday. He was the keynote speaker for the fourth annual International Symposium, a three-day event that brings speakers from the CSU community and beyond to discuss issues with global relevance.

Taylor is now the vice president for Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace, a nonpartisan entity dedicated to the nonviolent prevention and mitigation of deadly conflict abroad. In addition to serving as the ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009, he has overseen U.S. assistance to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Syria during the Arab Spring, and served in Kabul in 2002 and Baghdad in 2004. Most recently, he served as charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in 2019.

By sharing what he knows about Ukraine with people in Fort Collins, Taylor said he hopes to demonstrate the continued urgency of a war that remains a “slugfest” one year after Russia first crossed the nation’s borders.

“If the Ukranians win, it will send a message to the Russians and others – to people living everywhere – that might does not make right, and that big countries with strong militaries can’t simply invade their neighbors,” he said. “If that principle is not reestablished, it stands that no one is safe.”