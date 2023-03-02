CSU, Hofschild found each other as second options — showing how the standout point guard just makes ‘the right play’

When McKenna Hofschild drives into the lane with the clock winding down, the Colorado State University point guard knows the first option may not be the best one, and the same thing goes off the court, too.

“My first thought is, ‘Look for a shot.’ So that’s where I go,” said Hofschild, a finalist for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award (for best point guard nationwide) from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “And then I’ve kind of got to make a quick adjustment if somebody is trying to take that shot away.”

The Minnesota high school legend who scored 63 points in a game back then went to Seton Hall University, a school with a reputation for great basketball. Hofschild averaged 2.1 points in 8.4 minutes per game, playing behind fellow recruit Lauren Park-Lane.

“I was kind of naive in the fact of what I was looking for versus what I should have been looking for,” Hofschild said of her freshman year. “It was a huge learning experience. I think I grew more in that year than I ever have in my entire life.

“So it was in that way very beneficial, but just not the place for me. I felt like I wanted to go somewhere else and find a team that was like a second family to me. So I learned a lot.”