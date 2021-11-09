Alumnus returns to lead Air Force ROTC program

With more than 3,600 flight hours, Air Force Col. Gregg S. Johnson has flown combat missions in support of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and the former country of Yugoslavia, among other regions.

After most recently serving as the commander of 60th Operations Group at Travis Air Force Base in California, Johnson’s latest assignment has brought him to Colorado State University, where he got his start as an Air Force ROTC cadet more than 20 years ago.

Johnson has returned to his alma mater to lead AFROTC Detachment 90, a cadre of more than 150 cadets enrolled at CSU, the University of Northern Colorado, Aims Community College and Front Range Community College.

“I’m back where it began,” said Johnson, who started his career flying the C-17 strategic transport aircraft. “It’s an awesome opportunity.”