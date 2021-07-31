At sunrise, the scars of the Cameron Peak Fire are visible across more than 200,000 acres of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, with charred trees tattooed across the landscape — a painful reminder of the largest wildfire in Colorado history.

For Mary and Tom White — a graduate of Colorado State University and a veteran of the Vietnam War — thoughts of the Cameron Peak Fire bring back the trauma of fleeing their home in the early morning hours of one October day and the touchstones of their life destroyed by the blaze.

The White family spent years building their dream home near Crystal Mountain. It started with an 8-acre plot of land and a trailer shortly after Tom retired from 25 years as a shop teacher in the Big Thompson School District in 2005. Over the years, the plot evolved into a three-story home with a large bay window for Mary to watch wildlife and a wood shop for Tom to enjoy retirement.

They got married on the property. They gardened. They gazed up at those dark starry nights in the mountains.

“Mary and I decided we were going to live off grid, which is something I always wanted to do,” said Tom, who earned his master’s degree in technology education from CSU.