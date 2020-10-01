It was a surreal experience for Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman when he walked into the Military Science Building for the first time in 16 years since he was a student at Colorado State University.

For Tillman, CSU holds a special place in his heart. It’s where he met his wife; it’s where he earned his degree; and it’s where he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army.

After 16-plus years of active-duty roles, Tillman is back at his alma mater, excited to shape the next generation of leaders as the professor of military science and the department head of Army ROTC at CSU.

“I won’t lie. Getting to come back to my college campus is amazing,” said Tillman who took on the new role in August.

Tillman, who graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, is now in charge of overseeing the ROTC program and leading approximately 140 cadets.

His theme for leading his cadets this fall samples his strong connection to CSU: “I’m Proud to Be a CSU Ram.”

“Whenever I talk to them, I want to start that chant,” he said. “I want to continue to be proud of the lieutenants we make out of Colorado State University’s ROTC program because it’s my university’s reputation, and these are America’s sons and daughters who are getting ready to lead.”