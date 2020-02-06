CSU Air Force ROTC detachment named best in country

Colorado State University’s Air Force ROTC detachment was recently recognized as the best in the nation after winning the prestigious Right of Line Award.

The honor — presented by the Air Force’s Air University, part of the Air Education and Training Command — selected CSU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 90 as the top large detachment in the country, besting 49 other large university detachments across the country.

The annual Right of Line Award recognizes the top Air Force ROTC detachments by evaluating cadet performance, community service, officer production, recruiting and scholarships. The AFROTC commander at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama selects the Right of Line Award recipient from the winners of four separate regional competitions.

CSU has won the Northwest Region’s High Flight Award for top large detachment four of the past five years. The Northwest Region includes 34 universities in 15 states, from Illinois to Alaska.

“To be named No. 1 in the country means a lot,” said Col. Tim Childress, the commander of Detachment 90 and professor of aerospace studies at CSU. “There are a lot of great schools and cadets out there, so hitting that bar is pretty tough.”