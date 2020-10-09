What to expect for virtual CSU Diversity Symposium 2020

The 20th annual Diversity Symposium at Colorado State University is going fully virtual and features five days of educational sessions, engagements and keynotes on topics relating to diversity and inclusion for the university community.

The annual event — set for Oct. 19-23 — includes over 35 live Zoom presentations, pre-recorded sessions, keynotes and dozens of learning opportunities on issues surrounding immigration, dismantling systems of power, self-care, race and the criminal justice system, mentorship of underrepresented students, whiteness, teaching rhetorical empathy and more. All sessions will be offered in a virtual setting for CSU faculty, staff and students.

Highlights include keynote presentations by Claudia Rankine and Melina Abdullah. Rankine is an acclaimed and celebrated author of several titles, including Citizen: An American Lyric, the selected book for the inaugural Rams Read program. Rankine’s keynote, to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, will highlight both Citizen and her writing more broadly, and conversations centered around issues of race, sex, racism and sexism in the United States.

Abdullah is a recognized expert on race, gender, class and social movements and is among the original group of organizers who convened to form Black Lives Matter. She’ll be speaking during a live Zoom session on Monday, Oct. 19.