Race, Bias, and Equity Initiative at the center of new support structures at CSU

When it comes to advancing meaningful inclusion and equity work at any large institution, commitment and buy-in must be established at every level, from leadership to entry level staff and each level in between. But how do you establish these critical connections within an organization as large as Colorado State University, across 30,000+ students, 7,000+ faculty and staff, eight colleges, dozens of departments and offices, and countless affiliates?

That is just one of the many critical questions leaders, including the co-chairs of CSU’s Race, Bias, and Equity Initiative, have been grappling with this summer. Several events and conversations over the past year have revealed a disconnection between the ongoing and deeply rooted diversity, equity, and inclusion work being done at CSU and how these efforts are communicated to the university community.