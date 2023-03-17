What do you really make? New calculator, statement show value of university benefits in addition to your pay

Most Colorado State University employees know their salary or hourly pay rate. But do they know the value of everything they receive as an employee from the university, in addition to their salary or wage?

An employee’s pay is an important piece of their financial picture but doesn’t show the full value of their total compensation. CSU’s contributions toward an employee’s health insurance, disability insurance, and retirement plan, and the dollar value of paid time off such as sick days or other kinds of leave all add to a total compensation package.

The university has an excellent package of benefits: benefits are those extras like health insurance, leave, and well-being programs such as the Employee Assistance Program, YOU@CSU and SilverCloud. The value of those “extras” is part of an employee’s total compensation – the value of pay plus benefits.

“As an institution of higher education and government employer, CSU cannot always compete with private businesses in paying high wages to its employees,” said Brett Anderson, interim vice president for Human Resources. “But we work hard to make up for that in other ways – often with an ‘invisible currency’ that can be overlooked – the value of the many benefits our employees receive simply because they work at CSU. Our benefits add intrinsic and monetary value for our employees and make up a significant amount of compensation for our employees, in addition to wages. Human Resources has worked for years to build a package of benefits and resources that demonstrate to our employees that they matter.

“Employees may be surprised to see the total compensation they get from the university, in addition to their paycheck.”

In fact, the university pays 78% of the overall cost of medical insurance for faculty and administrative professionals. Faculty and administrative professionals also have two medical insurance options to choose from that come at no charge to them because CSU pays the entire premium. State classified employees receive competitive benefits through the state.

Human Resources has launched two new tools to help employees understand the value of their current benefits as well as the benefits they might take advantage of in the future.