Updates on COVID vaccines and protocols at CSU topic of Feb. 12 town hall

Specific topics for discussion will include informed updates about vaccine distribution and process as well as an overview of ongoing COVID protocols on campuses – mandatory screening and testing, the phased academic calendar, and restrictions on university events. The President and Provost will also share initial information about CSU’s plans for the Fall 2021 semester.

Panelists for the session will include:

Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Mike Hooker (moderator): Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach

Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Joyce McConnell, President

Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Members of the CSU community can register for this upcoming town hall and can submit questions prior to the session.

More information is available on CSU’s COVID website and specifically on the vaccine information page.