Updates on COVID vaccines and protocols at CSU topic of Feb. 12 town hall

Colorado State University will host a town hall for the university community on Friday, Feb. 12, to provide updates and answer questions about the COVID vaccine and CSU’s COVID protocols, including sharing information that CSU has learned from our close collaboration with state and county public health officials.
The CSU COVID updates session will be hosted online via Zoom, from 11 a.m. to noon. Members of the CSU community can register and access the Zoom link. The session will be offered with real-time ASL interpretation and live closed-captioning. It will also be recorded and captioned for later viewing and posted on the COVID website.
Specific topics for discussion will include informed updates about vaccine distribution and process as well as an overview of ongoing COVID protocols on campuses – mandatory screening and testing, the phased academic calendar, and restrictions on university events. The President and Provost will also share initial information about CSU’s plans for the Fall 2021 semester.
Panelists for the session will include:
- Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
- Mike Hooker (moderator): Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach
- Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
- Joyce McConnell, President
- Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President
Members of the CSU community can register for this upcoming town hall and can submit questions prior to the session.
More information is available on CSU’s COVID website and specifically on the vaccine information page.