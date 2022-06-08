University Distinguished Professor Sonia Kreidenweis to serve as Graduate School interim dean

Dear Colleagues:

It is my pleasure to announce that Dr. Sonia Kreidenweis has agreed to serve as interim Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Affairs until completion of a national search and the appointment of a new dean to replace Dr. Mary Stromberger. Dr. Kreidenweis will begin in the interim role following Dean Stromberger’s last day on Friday, July 1.

Dr. Kreidenweis is a University Distinguished Professor and serves as Executive Associate Dean in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering where she also previously served as Research Associate Dean. She joined Colorado State University in 1991 to initiate the Atmospheric Chemistry program in the Department of Atmospheric Science. Dr. Kreidenweis is co-PI of the NSF Biology Integration Institute award to CSU, focused on the role of biological aerosols in ecology and climate.

Additionally, she has served on several NAS/NRC Committees, including the 2017 Decadal Survey Panel on Climate Variability and Change: Seasonal to Centennial. Dr. Kreidenweis is a past President and Fellow of the American Association for Aerosol Research, a past member of the Executive Committee and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society, and a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union.

I look forward to working with Dr. Kreidenweis to support the important work and initiatives of the Graduate School during this interim period and time of transition, and to have her supporting graduate affairs through the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President. She is an outstanding scholar and researcher with a passion for working with and advocating for graduate students. We are extremely fortunate to have her step into this role over the next few months until we select a new dean. We are working on identifying a search chair and assembling a search committee.

Please join me in thanking Dr. Kreidenweis for taking on these additional responsibilities on behalf of Colorado State University.

Sincerely,

Mary Pedersen

Provost and Executive Vice President