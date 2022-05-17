Graduate Dean Mary Stromberger announces departure from CSU

After 20 years at Colorado State University, Mary Stromberger has accepted a position as vice provost and dean for graduate education at Ohio State University.

Stromberger, who will depart CSU on July 1 and step into her new position on Aug. 1, joined CSU in 2001 and currently serves as the vice provost and dean of the CSU Graduate School. Throughout her time as a Ram, Stromberger held many leadership positions, advocated for graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, prioritized graduate student well-being, and enhanced graduate student professional development programming.

“This is a remarkable career achievement for Mary and speaks to her expertise and leadership in graduate student affairs,” said Provost and Executive Vice Provost Mary Pedersen. “We are sad to see her leave and know she will carry forward her work at Ohio State and do great things for students there just as she has done here.”

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to have educated and served CSU’s students for the past 20 years. Our graduate students are incredibly talented and hard-working. They ensure the success of CSU’s scholarly, teaching, and service missions, and I am so proud of them,” said Stromberger