Transportation Projects Fair scheduled for Feb. 27

Impending construction, road closures and detours on the three Colorado State University campuses will be discussed during the 2020 Transportation Projects Fair on Feb. 27. The event, sponsored by the city of Fort Collins, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Center Magnolia Room, 417 W. Magnolia St.

CSU officials will be on hand to discuss construction on campuses, plans for transit and trail access on the Foothills campus, Around the Horn detours during construction on main campus and other projects. City representatives will discuss long-range planning projects, multimodal infrastructure projects and programs, capital projects, education and data and regional planning.

To stay up-to-date on construction projects, parking lot and street closures, detour routes and alternate ways to get to, from and around CSU, visit SOURCE Construction and Parking.