Survey: CSU faculty/staff need more assistance in high-priced housing market

Results from an employee housing survey conducted last year show that Colorado State University needs to continue strengthening efforts to make housing more affordable if it wants to recruit and retain high-quality faculty and staff.

The 2021 Employee Housing Needs Assessment, which was conducted at CSU in August and September, showed that 26% of those who declined recent job offers cited housing costs.

The confidential survey, which had a 30% response rate, resulted from the formation of a new Employee Housing Programs unit and housing task force last spring.