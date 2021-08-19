Employee Housing Programs delivers housing assistance for employees

Anyone who lives in Northern Colorado has likely noticed the high cost of housing in the much-desired area. Colorado State University understands the challenge that many employees face in locating affordable housing and has pledged to improve housing circumstances of employees by establishing an employee-housing program.

CSU President Joyce McConnell emphasized the commitment in the Courageous Strategic Transformation process last year, saying equity and a robust workforce is critical to the mission and future of CSU. “Our employees go above and beyond for our students and our community every day,” she said. “We are determined to go above and beyond for them as well.”

Employee Housing Programs

As a sign of that commitment, the CSU Employee Housing Programs was created to design, deliver and manage housing assistance programs for employees in April. Debbie Mayer, CSU’s housing navigator in Employee Housing Programs, has spent the past few months delving into research and programming related to how to provide opportunities for affordable housing for CSU employees.

“Affordable housing is a wellbeing issue. For some of our employees, rent is 50% of their income, and it can be so stressful when you are worrying about how to pay rent, buy food and support children,” said Mayer. “But it also is a recruitment and a retention issue. We want to attract the best employees and keep our quality faculty and staff members.”